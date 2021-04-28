Lufax Holding Ltd’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on April 28th (NYSE:LU)

Lufax’s (NYSE:LU) lock-up period will expire on Wednesday, April 28th. Lufax had issued 175,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 30th. The total size of the offering was $2,362,500,000 based on an initial share price of $13.50. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

A number of analysts recently commented on LU shares. Rowe began coverage on shares of Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Lufax in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lufax in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.04 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lufax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

LU opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. Lufax has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $20.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.37.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Analysts forecast that Lufax will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LU. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $242,010,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter worth $110,896,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Lufax during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,431,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lufax in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,342,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in Lufax during the fourth quarter worth about $64,237,000.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

