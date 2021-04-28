Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

Luther Burbank stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.03. The stock had a trading volume of 57,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,481. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.09 million, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $12.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

In other news, EVP Liana Prieto sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $361,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,395.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $127,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,171 shares in the company, valued at $597,659.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luther Burbank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

