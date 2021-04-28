Lydall (NYSE:LDL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lydall had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%.

Shares of NYSE:LDL traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.02. 198,777 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,922. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.22 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.06. Lydall has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $42.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.91.

In other news, insider Robert B. Junker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $99,375.00. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lydall, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration, separation, thermal, and acoustical applications. It operates through the following segments: Performance Materials; Technical Nonwovens; and Thermal and Acoustical Solutions.

