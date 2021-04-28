Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) had its price target boosted by BTIG Research from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LYFT. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Lyft from $61.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lyft presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.79.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $62.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. Lyft has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $569.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative net margin of 58.70% and a negative return on equity of 60.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lyft will post -4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Lyft news, Director Valerie B. Jarrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $577,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Keith Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $1,202,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,681,969 shares of company stock worth $302,893,844 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 55,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 46,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 9,726 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lyft by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Analyst Recommendations for Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT)

