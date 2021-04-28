M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $67.73

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $67.73 and last traded at $64.60, with a volume of 1479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.70.

MHO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of M/I Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.59 and its 200 day moving average is $50.09.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $906.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.99 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 6.99%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 11,000 shares of M/I Homes stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total value of $561,110.00. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 3,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $168,974.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,247 shares of company stock worth $2,981,753. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MHO. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M/I Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 340.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in M/I Homes by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

M/I Homes Company Profile (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

