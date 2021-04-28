Maj Invest Holding A S Has $176.27 Million Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Maj Invest Holding A S cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,067,679 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,176,526 shares during the quarter. General Motors comprises 3.0% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S owned approximately 0.21% of General Motors worth $176,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 4,715.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 15,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $963,511.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,096,909.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 60,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $3,721,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,202,489.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.95.

Shares of GM stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.49. The company had a trading volume of 316,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,559,596. General Motors has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $63.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $84.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

