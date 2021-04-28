Maj Invest Holding A S Increases Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Maj Invest Holding A S grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,568,111 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104,298 shares during the period. American Express accounts for 6.2% of Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Maj Invest Holding A S’s holdings in American Express were worth $363,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 388,571 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $54,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 69,901 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $8,452,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 235,872 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,519,000 after buying an additional 7,449 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $10,974,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in American Express by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,664 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

In related news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total transaction of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $152.91. The stock had a trading volume of 72,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,128. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.26. American Express has a one year low of $76.00 and a one year high of $151.46. The firm has a market cap of $122.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $1.13. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

