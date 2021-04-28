MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

MMMB opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.91. MamaMancini’s has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.84 million, a PE ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.17.

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. MamaMancini’s had a return on equity of 102.42% and a net margin of 6.72%. Research analysts forecast that MamaMancini’s will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

