Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH traded up $15.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $144.02. 1,463,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,459. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $66.00 and a fifty-two week high of $146.50. The firm has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 110.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.73.

In other news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MANH. Truist raised their target price on Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.13.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Earnings History for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

