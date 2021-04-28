Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Position Lessened by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,428 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,717 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,176,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $87,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,462 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $6,100,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,611,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,441,000 after acquiring an additional 656,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,899,258 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,668,000 after acquiring an additional 602,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,807,000. 67.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. Wolfe Research raised Marathon Oil from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Siebert Williams Shank cut Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

MRO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.36. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $13.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.03.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $747,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,270,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total value of $262,771.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 223,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

