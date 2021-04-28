Marathon Oil (MRO) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 32.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $830.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Marathon Oil to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:MRO opened at $11.04 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.12 and its 200-day moving average is $8.03. Marathon Oil has a 52-week low of $3.73 and a 52-week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 3.36.

MRO has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Siebert Williams Shank lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

In other news, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $747,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,270,512 shares in the company, valued at $14,077,272.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 20,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $262,771.90. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 223,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,803,029.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

