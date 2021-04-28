Marino Stram & Associates LLC Acquires 2,663 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 32.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 13,019.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,090,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,110 shares during the last quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $673,353,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $364,824,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Unilever by 199.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,530,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,208,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,269,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,887,678 shares during the last quarter.

UL stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.80. 65,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,618. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.13. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $49.75 and a one year high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s payout ratio is 71.33%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

