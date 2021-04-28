Marino Stram & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 14.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 75,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,505,000 after purchasing an additional 4,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.6% during the first quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 9,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total transaction of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $128.83. The stock had a trading volume of 67,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,966. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $128.02 and a 1-year high of $160.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Argus lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

