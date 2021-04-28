Marino Stram & Associates LLC Buys 357 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.6% in the first quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 22,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 4,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wayne M. Hewett acquired 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $159.82 per share, with a total value of $99,887.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total transaction of $375,083.75. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $181.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.04.

NYSE:UPS traded up $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $197.93. The stock had a trading volume of 186,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,639,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.61 billion, a PE ratio of 37.64, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.85 and a 52 week high of $197.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $170.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.18%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

