Marino Stram & Associates LLC Increases Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 44.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 376,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,319,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $432,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 660,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 138,786 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $74.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Simon Property Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.94.

Simon Property Group stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $124.60. The company had a trading volume of 61,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,634,119. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.74, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.11. The firm has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.51. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.25 and a 12-month high of $123.30.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.33). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 27.22%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. purchased 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

