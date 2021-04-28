Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MLM. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $356.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MLM traded down $2.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $355.59. 6,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,816. The company has a market cap of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.42, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $301.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $151.94 and a one year high of $361.32.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,608 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.