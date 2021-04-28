Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.98. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.34 million, a PE ratio of 37.01 and a beta of 2.99.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 565,200 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 165.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 262,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 163,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.41% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

