Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) will post earnings per share of $1.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Mastercard’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the lowest is $1.42. Mastercard posted earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mastercard will report full year earnings of $8.00 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.30 to $8.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $10.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $11.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Mastercard.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $369.30.

MA stock opened at $389.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $386.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. Mastercard has a 52 week low of $262.96 and a 52 week high of $392.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $373.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,640 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Stanton sold 29,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.09, for a total transaction of $10,984,270.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,755,574.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,480 shares of company stock valued at $186,217,901. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 20.8% during the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Mastercard by 49.5% during the fourth quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 642,826 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $229,450,000 after buying an additional 212,874 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Mastercard by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,557,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 688,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercard (MA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.