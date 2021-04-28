MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCFT) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.60.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MasterCraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. B. Riley lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Truist lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 23,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MasterCraft Boat by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $4,889,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in MasterCraft Boat during the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in MasterCraft Boat by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 142,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $29.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.54. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $9.22 and a 1 year high of $32.25. The company has a market capitalization of $562.41 million, a P/E ratio of -24.13 and a beta of 2.26.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.24. MasterCraft Boat had a positive return on equity of 40.33% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $118.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that MasterCraft Boat will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats and luxury day boats under the MasterCraft and Aviara brands, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

