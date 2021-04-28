Matador Resources (MTDR) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share by the energy company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of NYSE MTDR opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 4.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.19.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.15. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 51.85%. The firm had revenue of $224.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Matador Resources will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Matador Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

