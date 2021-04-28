Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Bought by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Mattel by 110.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mattel during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mattel alerts:

MAT opened at $21.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.68. The company has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of -2,180.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.54 and a 1 year high of $23.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The company’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.61) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $23.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Mattel has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.53.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.