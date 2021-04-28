Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Maxar Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.00 million.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MAXR. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of MAXR opened at $40.82 on Monday. Maxar Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is -1.90%.

In other Maxar Technologies news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAXR. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Maxar Technologies in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. 70.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.