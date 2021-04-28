Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) PT Raised to $114.00

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.74% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products stock traded down $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.42. The stock had a trading volume of 43,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249,666. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $98.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 30.03%. The company had revenue of $665.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated Products will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,908 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,463 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 135,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,015,000 after purchasing an additional 31,291 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 35,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,882 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth $359,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.