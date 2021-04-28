Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The firm had revenue of $665.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:MXIM traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $94.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,570,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,246,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.42. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $98.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 5.28.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $151,449.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total transaction of $122,272.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Maxim Integrated Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.33.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

