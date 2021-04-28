Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys 2,130 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,511 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLW. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 53,320 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Corning by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 36,100 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,154,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Corning by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 122,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 14,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 23,768 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus upped their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

NYSE:GLW opened at $44.51 on Wednesday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $34.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

