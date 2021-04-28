Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 1,299 AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 11.5% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 35,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 0.5% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 57,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,697,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Real Estate Management Services LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $3,865,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in AvalonBay Communities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVB stock opened at $195.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.75. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.38 and a 52 week high of $196.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.09%.

AVB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $169.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $193.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

