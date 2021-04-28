Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,027 BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,027 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 10,252 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.9% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 74,998 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in BHP Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter.

BHP Group stock opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of $31.81 and a fifty-two week high of $67.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $2.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.30. BHP Group’s payout ratio is presently 112.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

