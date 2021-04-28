Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $316,000 Stock Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 32.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth $16,416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 3rd quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BTI opened at $37.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.69 and a 200-day moving average of $37.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.67%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

