Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in American Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AXP stock opened at $150.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $120.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.26. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.46.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

