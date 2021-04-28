Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Has $516,000 Holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,343,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,795,000 after acquiring an additional 418,031 shares during the last quarter. Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,007,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,189,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,516,000 after buying an additional 306,250 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 671,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,229,000 after acquiring an additional 139,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 666,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,331,000 after purchasing an additional 15,820 shares during the period.

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $32.35 on Wednesday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $32.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.45.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

