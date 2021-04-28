Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Trade Desk in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $950.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp raised The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of The Trade Desk from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of The Trade Desk in a report on Friday, March 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $744.26, for a total transaction of $643,040.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,808,255.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 47,596 shares in the company, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 288,134 shares of company stock worth $227,998,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTD opened at $748.62 on Wednesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.07 and a fifty-two week high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 256.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $703.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $766.89.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $319.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.25 million. On average, research analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

