Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 436 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Trade Desk by 73,300.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,483,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,989,372,000 after acquiring an additional 138,203 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in The Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 6,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 54,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.98, for a total transaction of $43,447,617.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,746,620.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 1,647 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $1,152,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 47,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,317,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 288,134 shares of company stock valued at $227,998,344. Corporate insiders own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $748.62 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $703.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $766.89. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a PE ratio of 256.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 2.59. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.07 and a 1 year high of $972.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $1.83. The business had revenue of $319.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.25 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 19.65% and a net margin of 19.31%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of The Trade Desk from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upgraded The Trade Desk from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $851.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. DA Davidson upgraded The Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $490.00 to $985.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $770.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $760.00 to $925.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $781.57.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

