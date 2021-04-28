Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC Sells 653 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 35.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in Paycom Software by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYC opened at $400.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $381.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.93. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.93, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.49. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $230.82 and a 1 year high of $471.08.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $220.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their price target on Paycom Software from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Paycom Software from $468.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.11.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total value of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

