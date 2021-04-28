MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Wealth CMT increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 847,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,224 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 132,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit