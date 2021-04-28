MBE Wealth Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 1.7% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $3,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Wealth CMT increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 23,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 847,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,468,000 after purchasing an additional 80,224 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 132,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.29. 126 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,273,234. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.30 and its 200 day moving average is $51.37. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $51.24 and a 1 year high of $51.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.