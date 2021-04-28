MBE Wealth Management LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 895.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 210,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 261,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 45,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,379,331. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.36 and a fifty-two week high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday. Wolfe Research raised Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.71.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

