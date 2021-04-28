MBE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

MBE Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.4% of MBE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. MBE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 135.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after buying an additional 10,855 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,017,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,917. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $107.08 and a 12-month high of $153.76.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

