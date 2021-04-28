McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,597 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,722 shares during the quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MCD. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 16,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,632,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,169 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 36,229 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 7.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 731 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 18.1% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MCD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.80.

NYSE MCD traded down $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $234.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The firm has a market cap of $174.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $167.85 and a 52-week high of $235.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

