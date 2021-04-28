McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Boosted by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,204 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. McDonald’s makes up about 2.1% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $237.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.80.

Shares of MCD traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $234.53. The stock had a trading volume of 13,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,230. The company has a market cap of $174.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $167.85 and a 52 week high of $235.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $225.84 and a 200 day moving average of $217.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

