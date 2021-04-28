Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2021

Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Sunday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.0064 per share on Sunday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th.

Mcp Master Income Trust Company Profile

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Dividend History for Mcp Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT)

Receive News & Ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcp Master Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit