Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) Short Interest Down 99.2% in April

Medican Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDCN) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the March 31st total of 123,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,299,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of MDCN stock remained flat at $$0.00 on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 228,844,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,772,500. Medican Enterprises has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

Get Medican Enterprises alerts:

About Medican Enterprises

Medican Enterprises, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on pursuing business opportunities in the medical and recreational marijuana sector. The company intends to invest in business of growing, marketing, research and development, training, distribution, and retail sale of medical and recreational marijuana in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Medican Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medican Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.