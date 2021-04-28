MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Reaches Market Cap of $15.58 Million

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 28.4% lower against the US dollar. One MEET.ONE coin can currently be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $15.58 million and $15,772.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.74 or 0.00272885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004333 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $562.86 or 0.01032660 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00730309 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00025967 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,305.77 or 0.99632928 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

MEET.ONE Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 coins. The official message board for MEET.ONE is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne and its Facebook page is accessible here . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

According to CryptoCompare, “MEETONE is an EOS block explorer. MEET.ONE is very active in EOS developer community. With product development experience of a hundred million users. Successfully launched the first automated BiOS BOOT process in the community test network. Another feature, Scholar Testnet, was developed by MEET.ONE and other three teams which have been committed to building better EOS Ecology. From Dawn 2.0, we began to provide block producers' technical support for the community. “

MEET.ONE Coin Trading

