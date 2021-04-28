Megacoin (MEC) Price Down 9.9% This Week

Megacoin (CURRENCY:MEC) traded down 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 28th. Megacoin has a market capitalization of $691,843.95 and approximately $2.00 worth of Megacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Megacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0175 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Megacoin has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $254.92 or 0.00465451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00006120 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000615 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Megacoin Profile

Megacoin (CRYPTO:MEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2013. Megacoin’s total supply is 39,472,223 coins. The Reddit community for Megacoin is /r/megacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Megacoin is megacointalk.org . The official website for Megacoin is www.megacoin.eu . Megacoin’s official Twitter account is @mega_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Megacoin (MEC) is a Scrypt based coin. Difficulty retargets every 22.5 mins The block target is 2.5 mins and the total number of coins mined is set to 42 million. “

Buying and Selling Megacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Megacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Megacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Megacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

