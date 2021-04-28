Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.68 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Merck & Co., Inc. to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Shares of MRK opened at $77.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.