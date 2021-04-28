Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) Shares Sold by 6 Meridian

6 Meridian lowered its position in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. 6 Meridian’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCY. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $296,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $360,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $785,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $896,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mercury General during the third quarter worth $3,222,000. Institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercury General alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on MCY. Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mercury General in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE MCY opened at $62.76 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.94. Mercury General Co. has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $66.75. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.69. Mercury General had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.47%. The firm had revenue of $957.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.27 million. Equities analysts predict that Mercury General Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.31%.

In other news, Chairman George Joseph sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total value of $724,020.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,601,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,199,295.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. It also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, and umbrella insurance. The company's automobile insurance products include collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products comprise dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.