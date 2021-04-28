Meredith (MDP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $901.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.82 million. Meredith had a negative net margin of 7.03% and a positive return on equity of 37.46%. Meredith’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect Meredith to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MDP opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. Meredith has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDP shares. Benchmark upgraded Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TheStreet raised Meredith from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Meredith from $21.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Meredith Company Profile

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

