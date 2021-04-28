Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Stock Rating Lowered by Raymond James

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) was downgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76. Meridian Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.53 and a 52-week high of $22.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 23.56%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 249.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,584 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 6,842 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 507.4% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,850 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

