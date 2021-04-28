Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 13.750-14.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $11.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America lowered Meritage Homes from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $98.56.

Shares of Meritage Homes stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.81. 328,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,972. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. Meritage Homes has a twelve month low of $49.39 and a twelve month high of $117.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meritage Homes will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Hilla Sferruzza sold 2,784 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total transaction of $250,810.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,852.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $451,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,497 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,103 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

