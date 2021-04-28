Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) had its price target raised by research analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 23.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $11.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 3.12. Mesa Air Group has a 1 year low of $2.80 and a 1 year high of $17.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.40 million. As a group, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Lotz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $1,198,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 275,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,298,788.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Ornstein sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $684,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 614,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,345,795.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock valued at $5,153,786 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 149.5% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Air Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,183,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,612,000 after acquiring an additional 69,600 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 444.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 61.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

