Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.92 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will announce $34.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.66 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Mesa Laboratories reported sales of $34.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, June 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $130.88 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $130.50 million to $131.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $141.37 million, with estimates ranging from $139.50 million to $142.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

Shares of MLAB stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $255.25. 7,524 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,980. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -364.50 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.84, for a total value of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,624. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $125,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,408,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 2.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 11.9% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 1,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

