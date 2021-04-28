Metso (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of Metso Co. (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) were up 5.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.00 and last traded at $7.78. Approximately 6,900 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average daily volume of 6,274 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.78 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.79.

Metso Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MXCYY)

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Metso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.